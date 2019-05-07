Umpire Aleem Dar officiates 200th ODI

-
Aleem Dar, a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, officiated his 200th One-Day International during the Ireland tri-series match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Castle Avenue on Tuesday.
The 50-year-old first umpired an ODI in 2000 when he stood in a match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Dar, who is from Pakistan, has been part of the ICC's elite panel since 2004 and will be officiating in his fifth World Cup during the upcoming edition in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14.
His career highlights include standing in two ICC Men's Cricket World Cup finals - 2007 and 2011. He has umpired in 125 Test matches, which is the second highest after Steve Bucknor's 128 Tests, and in 43 Twenty20 Internationals, the highest by an umpire. He is the third to achieve the ODI milestone after Rudi Koertzen (209) and Billy Bowden (200).
"Aleem has been one of our most reliable umpires, who has performed his duties consistently over a long period. The length of his career shows his quality and reflects our belief in him and the role he plays as a custodian of the game. On behalf of the ICC, I would like to congratulate Aleem for reaching this landmark and wish him continued success in his career," ICC's Senior Manager - Umpires and Referees, Adrian Griffith said.
