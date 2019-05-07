Umpire Aleem Dar officiates 200th ODI

Aleem Dar, a member of the Elite Panel of Umpires, officiated his 200th One- during the tri-series match between and at the on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old first umpired an ODI in 2000 when he stood in a match between and

Dar, who is from Pakistan, has been part of the ICC's elite panel since 2004 and will be officiating in his fifth during the upcoming edition in England and from May 30 to July 14.

His career highlights include standing in two Men's finals - 2007 and 2011. He has umpired in 125 Test matches, which is the second highest after Steve Bucknor's 128 Tests, and in 43 Twenty20 Internationals, the highest by an He is the third to achieve the ODI milestone after (209) and (200).

"Aleem has been one of our most reliable umpires, who has performed his duties consistently over a long period. The length of his career shows his quality and reflects our belief in him and the role he plays as a of the game. On behalf of the ICC, I would like to congratulate Aleem for reaching this landmark and wish him continued success in his career," ICC's - Umpires and Referees, said.

