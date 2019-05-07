Nigel Llong pays for repairs after damaging glass door in Bengaluru stadium

umpire Nigel has paid for the repairs after damaging the glass door in the umpire's room at during Royal Challengers' (RCB) final home game against on May 4.

reportedly kicked the door after a controversial end to Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings. The umpire had signalled a no-ball off Umesh Yadav's but the replays suggested that the delivery was legal.

"It was an unfortunate incident. He gave a wrong no-ball decision in the match, and Virat went and spoke to him, and Umesh also spoke to him. So he might have been upset, and frustrated. He came back and kicked the door to the umpires' room after the first innings. So there was a crack and a dent in the door. The glass didn't break, fortunately," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Karnataka State Association (KSCA) R Sudhakar Rao as saying on Tuesday.

"After the game, I found out, and I met the match referee. I spoke to him, and we had a discussion, and I have reported the matter to the (CoA). He paid Rs 5000 for the damages. He was civil about it, but he had caused damage, so we had to charge him for it. He didn't complain about it," he added.

After the replays, was seen having a discussion with and bowler Yadav when the big screens at the ground showed that the bowler had not overstepped.

The umpire, however, stood his ground and refused to change his decision despite protests from the

After the conclusion of the innings, the agitated umpire went back to the umpires room and apparently smashed the glass door.

The glass door was dented, but it did not shatter. The state association, after seeing the nature of the incident, had to report the matter to the after consulting the match referee V

