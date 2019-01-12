JUST IN
Unclaimed Pak fishing boat seized by Gujarat Frontier BSF

ANI  |  Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] 

Gujarat Frontier Border Security Force on Friday seized an unclaimed Pakistani fishing boat on Friday.

The patrolling party of BSF with speedboats seized the boat from the Vanvari creek and found personal belongings of Pakistani fishermen who had entered Indian Territory, violating International Boundary for fishing.

Last year, one Pakistani fishing boat and seven of its crew members were also held by the Indian Coast Guard in Gujarat.

First Published: Sat, January 12 2019. 07:35 IST

