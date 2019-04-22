Under-17 Women's World Cup a fantastic moment for Indian football: Alex Ambrose

The ' U-17 Women's World Cup' is a fantastic moment for Women's in and it will give young girls an opportunity to showcase their talent, said India's Head Coach,

"It's a fantastic moment for Women's in India, and the sport as a whole. It's a great opportunity as it will bring awareness among the State Associations, who will be encouraged further to increase their efforts for Women's Football," All Federation (AIFF) quoted Ambrose, as saying.

"Playing at a stage such as the U-17 will give the young girls an opportunity to showcase their talents and a huge motivation to play for. One hope that they will continue growing from here and will gradually move into the senior team and hope to play in even bigger tournaments," Ambrose added.

Ambrose also expressed that although these budding players still have a lot to learn, one can easily witness the burning desire in them to play and get better at it.

"Of course, they still have a lot to learn but the level of play has been steady, and there is great potential in these girls. They have come from all corners of the country and one can see the burning desire in them to play, improve and become part of a 'footballing ecosystem,'" said Ambrose.

"I am delighted to see the attitude of the players. They play with vigour and passion, and such an attitude is everything a can ask for. They are willing to learn and can be moulded in any particular style of play," he further added.

will be hosting the U-17 Women's to be played in 2020.

