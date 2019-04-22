Maximilian Mittelstadt lauds Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembele

-
Hertha Berlin midfielder Maximilian Mittelstadt hailed the Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembele by terming him the 'toughest opponent' and an unpredictable player.
"Ousmane Dembele [was my toughest opponent]. I can remember games in which it was very difficult to defend against him, be it with the Under 18 national team or Borussia Dortmund," Goal.com quoted Mittelstadt, as saying.
"He is an unpredictable player with enormous speed, who is also two-legged and therefore hard to predict," he added.
The 22-year old has faced Dembele twice, once when Dembele was with Borussia Dortmund before leaving for Barcelona in 2017 and faced him when the Germany and France under-18 teams met in 2017.
Hertha are on a dismal run of six games without a win. Also, they recently announced that coach Pal Dardai will step down at the end of the season.
But Mittelstadt has praised the former midfielder saying that he developed steadily under his guidance.
"I learned from him that you should never give up and always give 100 per cent. I owe him that I could find my way here. Under him, I made my professional debut, I developed steadily. And I'm very grateful to him for that.
