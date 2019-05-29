Unscheduled flights barred from Delhi skies for Thursday's swearing-in

airspace will be shut tomorrow for unscheduled flights around the time of the swearing-in ceremony of and his council of ministers in the forecourt of the

Air Traffic Control has issued NOTAM (notice to airmen) barring unscheduled flights in the radius of 300 km in and around from 4 PM to 11 PM on Thursday.

"No flight is permitted to takeoff or land at and subsidiary airports within 300 kilometres zone of Delhi," said the NOTAM, as accessed by ANI, which is issued for non-scheduled flights. Scheduled flights can operate as per norms.

The ceremony, which may last more than an hour, in the open will see the attendance of a few thousand guests including heads of government of BIMSTEC countries and and Kyrgyzstan, political leaders, captains of industry, overseas friends of and others.

NOTAM said that (IAF), BSF and Army aviation helicopters undertaking airborne, quick response team and causality and immediate medical evacuation, state owned aircraft, flying with are excluded.

Safdarjung and shall remain closed for non-scheduled operation during the ceremony, the NOTAM said.

