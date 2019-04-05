Election Commission gives notice on 100 things: VK Singh

-
ALSO READ
Adityanath to unveil Chaudhary Charan Singh statue in Ghaziabad Sunday
UP will switch to bio-fuel very soon: Yogi Adityanath
EC should take action against Yogi Adityanath: CPI on 'Modiji ki sena' comment
Ex-Navy chief to move EC against Yogi's 'Modiji ki sena' comment, says veterans upset
Yogi Adityanath reiterates India's resolve to wipe out terrorism from the country
-
Union Minister Retd. General VK Singh downplayed the notice served by the Election Commission to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his "Modi Ji Ki Sena" remark by saying, "Election Commission gives notice on 100 things".
He also alleged that the media has twisted his and Yogi Adityanath's statement.
"I have said what I have to say, now please don't twist it. You have also twisted what Yogi Adityanath had said. My dear friend, Election Commission gives notice on 100 things," said VK Singh.
While addressing a rally at Ghaziabad on Monday, Yogi Adityanath referred the Indian Army as "Modi ji ki sena" while drawing a comparison between the steps taken by the BJP-led central government against terrorism and the previous Congress government.
"Things which were impossible for the SP-BSP, are now possible; it is possible since Modi is here. Congress used to feed biryani to terrorists but Modi ji ki sena (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's army) gives them only golis and golas (bullets and bombs). This is the difference," he had said. The comment of the Chief Minister drew condemnation from opposition parties.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU