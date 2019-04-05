Election Commission gives notice on 100 things: VK Singh

General VK Singh downplayed the notice served by the to the Uttar Pradesh over his "Modi Ji Ki Sena" remark by saying, " gives notice on 100 things".

He also alleged that the media has twisted his and Yogi Adityanath's statement.

"I have said what I have to say, now please don't twist it. You have also twisted what had said. My dear friend, gives notice on 100 things," said VK Singh.

While addressing a rally at Ghaziabad on Monday, referred the as "Modi ji ki sena" while drawing a comparison between the steps taken by the BJP-led central government against terrorism and the previous government.

"Things which were impossible for the SP-BSP, are now possible; it is possible since Modi is here. used to feed biryani to terrorists but Modi ji ki sena (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's army) gives them only golis and golas (bullets and bombs). This is the difference," he had said. The comment of the drew condemnation from opposition parties.

