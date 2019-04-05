JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

New treatments on horizon for treating devastating brain cancer in children, says research
Business Standard

Election Commission gives notice on 100 things: VK Singh

ANI  |  General News 

Union Minister Retd. General VK Singh downplayed the notice served by the Election Commission to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his "Modi Ji Ki Sena" remark by saying, "Election Commission gives notice on 100 things".

He also alleged that the media has twisted his and Yogi Adityanath's statement.

"I have said what I have to say, now please don't twist it. You have also twisted what Yogi Adityanath had said. My dear friend, Election Commission gives notice on 100 things," said VK Singh.

While addressing a rally at Ghaziabad on Monday, Yogi Adityanath referred the Indian Army as "Modi ji ki sena" while drawing a comparison between the steps taken by the BJP-led central government against terrorism and the previous Congress government.

"Things which were impossible for the SP-BSP, are now possible; it is possible since Modi is here. Congress used to feed biryani to terrorists but Modi ji ki sena (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's army) gives them only golis and golas (bullets and bombs). This is the difference," he had said. The comment of the Chief Minister drew condemnation from opposition parties.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 05 2019. 16:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU