UP CM condoles death of nine people in Hapur road accident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed grief over the death of nine people in a road accident near Hafizpur in Hapur.

Several persons sustained injuries when a pickup truck in which the victims were travelling collided with another vehicle on Sunday.

While some of the injured persons were shifted to a hospital in the area, others were referred to a hospital in Meerut.

Adityanath asked the administration to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

"The victims were returning from a wedding when the accident took place," said Sarvesh Kumar, ASP.

First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 10:56 IST

