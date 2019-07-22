Omar a 'political juvenile' who tweets on everything: J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir [India], July 22 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday termed former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah a "political juvenile" who tweets on everything.

"He is a political juvenile. He tweets on everything. See the reaction to his tweets and you will find out. Go on the streets and ask people about him," Malik exclusively told ANI.

Malik's comment came a day after Abdullah, in a tweet, slammed him for asking terrorists to kill corrupt people rather than targeting security forces.

Malik had in a speech, on July 21, said terrorists should gun down those who have looted the country and their state, rather than attacking security forces.

"The biggest disease in Kashmir is corruption...These youth with guns, they are killing PSOs and SPOs for no reason, why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted your country and all the wealth from Kashmir, have you killed anyone out of them? Nothing will be achieved by this," the Governor had said.

In response, the Conference leader said if any politician or bureaucrat is killed in the state, then it must be considered as the execution of Governor's order.

"Save this tweet - after today any mainstream politician or serving/retired bureaucrat killed in Jammu and Kashmir has been murdered on the express orders of the Governor of J and K Satyapal Malik," tweeted Abdullah.

In another tweet, Abdullah tore into Malik and said that the latter should introspect before pointing fingers at other politicians.

"This man, ostensibly a responsible man occupying a constitutional position, tells militants to kill politicians perceived to be corrupt. Perhaps the man should find out about his own reputation in Delhi these days before sanctioning unlawful killings & kangaroo courts," he said in another tweet.

Malik on Monday clarified his statement, adding that as a Governor he should have avoided it. "Whatever I said was in a fit of anger and frustration due to rampant corruption. As a Governor, I should not have said this. But if I was not holding this post, I would have said the same and would have been ready to bear the consequences," he told ANI.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)