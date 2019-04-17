UP CM Yogi Adithyanath visits Dalit family in Ayodhya

The (BJP) on Wednesday visited a Dalit family and had lunch at their home in Ayodhya, amid 72-hour ban on campaigning imposed on him by the

Adityanath also met Nazia, a triple talaq victim, along with his sister, at his official residence in the morning. He assured them of all the possible assistance from his side.

Nazia, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's district said, "I was beaten up and thrown out of my house by my husband and in-laws. Besides, my husband also married another woman. I came here to seek help from the "

"They also threatened that if I stay in my husband's place, they'll both burn me and my daughter alive. That's why, I have gone to my own house," she added.

The had, on Monday, barred Adityanath from campaigning for 72-hours for violating the model code of conduct (MCC).

The elections are being held from April 11 and will go on till May 19 in seven phases. The polls in will be held in all the seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

