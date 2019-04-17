Let BJP dream about winning, Bengal is with Mamata: TMC

-
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its claims of winning 30 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, saying it would remain a dream for them.
"The BJP is also saying they will win 50 out of 42 seats. They don't even know how many seats are there (in West Bengal). Let them dream. The people of Bengal are with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC. On May 23, we will see where these people hide," TMC spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O' Brien told ANI.
On April 14, the BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had claimed that the party could win 30 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats here, after seeing the "current situation" in the state. "We were expecting earlier that we would get 23 seats in West Bengal. But after seeing the current situation here, it can be possible that the BJP may end up winning 30 seats," Vijayvargiya had said.
Three Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal - Darjeeling, Raiganj, and Jalpaiguri will vote on April 18. Two seats including Alipurduar and Cooch Behar went to polls on April 11. The polling for the rest of the seats will be held in the remaining five phases of elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
