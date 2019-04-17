NaMo TV can't stream pre-recorded content 48 hrs before polls: EC

The (EC) on Wednesday put a bar on NaMo TV airing any pre-recorded content in 48 hours before polling date. The directive comes a day ahead of voting in the second phase of polls.

Live coverage can be done on NaMo TV but any pre-recorded content cannot be streamed for 48 hours before the polling date under the 'silence period' stipulated in the electoral law, the said.

State chief election commissioners (CECs) have been informed to take strict cognisance of the same.

Under the 'silence period', there is a ban on campaigning by political parties and their candidates and television or any cannot carry any election-related matter.

This period allows a voter to make a decision on whom to vote for without being influenced by political campaigning.

Last week, the had directed the Chief Electoral Officer, to ensure the prohibition of political content being broadcast on NaMo TV.

In a letter, the top electoral body had stated that "any political publicity content, being displayed on without requisite certification from competent authority should be removed immediately and any political content shall only be permitted strictly in accordance with instructions in this regard."

Earlier this month, the (AAP) had written a letter to the EC, asking whether permission was granted to the recently launched 24-hour television channel NaMo TV after the Model Code of Conduct came into force on March 10.

The ongoing elections are being held in seven phases. While the first phase took place on April 11, the second phase of polling will take place on April 18. Votes will be counted on May 23.

