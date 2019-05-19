Gang of robbers held after gunfight in Gr Noida, SI injured

A gang of robbers, involved in over three dozens cases, was arrested following an exchange of gunfire with police in Greater early on Sunday, officials said.

Two of the accused and a were injured in the exchange of fire that started around 12.20 am in Surajpur area, a said.

"This gang of robbers was active in since 2015. It used stolen vehicles to commit robberies and was involved in at least 39 cases since August 2015," Senior of Police (SSP), Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna, said.

The arrested have been identified as Omveer Bhati, Sonu Yadav and Monu Yadav, he said.

Omveer and Sonu were injured in the action and have been admitted to a hospital, the SSP added.

was injured in the cross firing, Krishna said, adding that "around 12 rounds (of bullets) were fired by the criminals."



The gang was involved in a recent incident of robbery of reporters of a private television channel on May 8, and also a gold robbery case on May 18 in which the victims were shot at and injured.

"Three stolen cars that were used by them to commit the crimes have been recovered besides four pistols of 30 mm bore, around 40 live cartridges, heavy amount of looted gold have also been recovered," the SSP said.

A case is being registered against the trio and further proceedings are underway, he added.

