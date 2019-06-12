Cyclone Vayu: Thunderstorm warning issued for tomorrow in Gujarat

and lightning accompanied with gusty wind are likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of North region on June 13, (IMD) said on Wednesday.

"It is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a very severe cyclonic with wind speed 140-150 kmph gusting to 165 kmph around the morning of 13 June 2019," the IMD said in a statement.

After taking stock of the current weather condition, the weather forecasting agency has issued a red alert for cyclonic Vayu and predicted heavy downpour at several pockets in

"Heavy to very rains very likely at a few places with extremely heavy falls in districts of Saurashtra namely Junagadh, Amreli, Gir Somnath, Diu. Heavy to very rains very likely at a few places in districts of Saurashtra namely Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Dwarka, Bhavnagar," the IMD stated in its bulletin today.

It has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off from June13 to June 16.

The IAF aircraft has landed in Jamnagar with Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel to carry out humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions for the people affected by the cyclonic

