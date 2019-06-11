Noida: 15 arrested for extortion by threatening people with rape charges

Over 15 persons, including some police personnel, were arrested here on Monday for allegedly trying to extort money from people by threatening to implicate them in cases.

"After receiving several complaints by the commuters travelling between Sector 39 and 44, at least 15 people including a senior prosecutor, one sub-inspector, three constables along with two were arrested by the police in connection with the case," Senior of Police (SSP) of Noida, told ANI.

He added, "The police caught two women, who were also partners in crime, red-handed while they were "settling a matter" with a victim for Rs 50,000 late Monday night near Sector 44 police outpost."

However, a woman from the gang is still absconding and a search is underway, informed the

"During the probe, the police found that a girl takes a lift from sector 39 and gets down near a police vehicle. With the help of local police, fake complaints were made by the woman. Subsequently, money was extorted from the victims."

Many complaints were filed after the incident came to limelight and a detailed investigation has been initiated in this regard, the said.

