UP Police to develop Lucknow as 'safe city' for women with Nirbhaya Fund

Uttar Pradesh Police will develop Lucknow as a 'safe city' by developing the state capital scientifically using the 'Nirbhaya Fund'.

Additional Directorate General Anju Gupta said that Rs 67.75 crore from the Nirbhaya Fund is being spent to check crimes against women in the city.

She said that a new building, which will act as an integrated smart control room of the police, is under construction under the 'Safe City' project and will be completed within the next six months.

Gupta said that 1,500 cameras will also be installed at the crime-prone places.

"110 Pink Patrol bikes which will be driven by women are being given under the Nirbhaya Fund. 100 Pink booths will be set up where women police will be deployed so that women can file complaint easily," she said.