To reduce Delhi jams, Police signs MoU with World Resource Institute

Traffic Police signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) World Resource Institute, India in a bid to improve traffic management and reduce congestion in the capital.

"The objective of thDee MoU is to enable the NCT of to get a more sustainable transport system which is safe, green and clean. World Research Institute, India (WRI, India) is a global research organization and in India, WRI works closely with leaders to turn ideas into action at the nexus of environment, economic opportunity and human well-being," said an official release from Meenu Choudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police.

She said that Traffic Police and WRI, India studied the stretches Abai Marg from T-Point San Martin Marg to Sardar Patel Marg, Kushak Road from R/A Teen Murti to Rajaji Marg and Purana Quila Road from C-Hexagon to Mathura Road to ensure safe and smooth movement of traffic in the Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT).

"The Police undertook trial runs on all these three stretches of the roads for introducing 'One Way' scheme during evening peak hours with an objective to ensure proper regulation of traffic from 5.00 PM to 8.00 PM," read the release.

"After conducting successful trial runs on these stretches of the roads, formally notified these as 'One Way' stretches from 5.00 PM to 8.00 PM vide No. 6250-6400/TE(D-II)/Traffic dated 30.07.2019. The general public is now well aware of the 'One Way' schemes on these road stretches which has helped the in proper regulation and decongestion of traffic in these areas," it said.