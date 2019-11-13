UP: SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to Lucknow hospital

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was on Wednesday admitted to a hospital in Lucknow here after he complained of stomach ache.

"This is to inform that Mulayam Singh Yadav is admitted to SGPGI (Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences) with the complaint of stomach ache," the hospital said in a statement.

According to the hospital, the vitals and other parameters of the 79-year-old former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh are normal and his condition is stable.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)