JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Top US security officials warn of potential interference by Russia, China, Iran in 2020 presidential polls

Goa village imposes 'Swachhata Tax' on tourists clicking photos
Business Standard

UP teacher objects to misbehaviour, thrashed by students

ANI  |  General News 

A teacher was thrashed by a group of male students and their guardians after he reprimanded them after they allegedly misbehaved with girls at a college in Soraw area here on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the accused students misbehaved with some girls during a health check-up camp at premises of Aadarsh Janta Inter College in Shashtri Nagar area here. They thrashed the teacher after he raised an objection and reprimanded them for their actions.

"Some male students fell, advertently or inadvertently, on some girls during the health check-up. The students later went to their homes and brought their family members who brutally beat the teacher with sticks," Gangapar SSP Nagendra Singh said.

The unruly students also ransacked the school, he said.

Police said they have registered a case in the incident and has launched a hunt to nab the accused.

"Searches are being conducted and we will soon arrest the culprits," SSP Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, November 06 2019. 07:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU