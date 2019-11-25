Updated my Twitter bio on people's advice: Scindia refutes rumours of quitting Cong

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said that he changed his Twitter bio to make it shorter on people's advice and dismissed speculations of him leaving the party.

"A month back, I had changed my bio on Twitter. On people's advice, I had made my bio shorter. Rumours regarding this are baseless," Scindia told ANI.

The 48-year-old leader removed Congress and the post he held earlier from his Twitter bio and mentioned 'public servant and cricket enthusiast', fuelling speculations that he could quit the party.

In July, posters had emerged outside the Congress' party office in Bhopal appealing to Rahul Gandhi to appoint Scindia as the next party president. The appeal was made on the behalf of all Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee workers.

The banners came after Scindia had resigned from the post of Congress' general secretary for West Uttar Pradesh after the party put up a poor show in this year's Lok Sabha elections.

In September, hoardings requesting Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to "not to come under anyone's pressure" and appoint Scindia as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief had surfaced in Gwalior.

Notably, Scindia had also backed the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, taking a stand in contrast to that of his party's.

Last month, Scindia said that Congress needs to self-introspect, echoing the sentiments of his fellow Congressman Salman Khurshid who had expressed concerns over the party's future.

Scindia had lost from the Guna parliamentary constituency in Madhya Pradesh, his family stronghold, to BJP's Krishna Pal Singh Yadav in this year's general elections.

