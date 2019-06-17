Uproar in Lok Sabha as Pragya Thakur takes oath as BJP MP today

An uproar started in the Lok Sabha on Monday when BJP's winning candidate from Bhopal, was taking the oath as an under the name 'Sadhvi Poorn Chetnand Avdheshanand Giri'.

Thakur was suffixing her name with that of her spiritual guru which became a point of contention with the opposition.

She was stopped twice, first by the of the Lok Sabha, and the second time by the shouts of the opposition MPs who stopped her midway.

Thakur took the oath in her third attempt after Singh stated that he would remove anything which was found out to be "unofficial".

She also took the oath in Sanskrit like Dr Harsh Vardhan, and and others.

Led by Narendra Modi, as many as 313 newly-elected MPs on Monday took oath as members of the 17th Lok Sabha where linguistic diversity of was on full display.

Slogans like ' Ram' greeted when he took the at 11 am to commence the proceedings.

The oath-taking ceremony will continue tomorrow with many MPs from states like and other states taking the oath.

