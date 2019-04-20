Scindia demands apology from Sadhvi for her remarks over Hemant Karkare

on Saturday demanded an apology from candidate Sadhvi for her remarks over late

"I want to say that if someone comments on martyrs, who gave their life for this country, then there is nothing more condemnable than this. I have clearly said that the individual who has made those remarks must apologise to the family of the martyr and to the country for it," for west said while talking to reporters here.

Sadhvi had said on Thursday: "I called and asked him to let me go if there is no evidence (against me). He (Karkare) said that he will bring evidence but will not leave me. I told him -- You will be ruined."

was here to file his nomination papers for the polls.

"The agenda is the condition of the country -- the condition of farmers, youth, and women. No matter, how much the BJP is trying to distract attention from the issues, politically aware people of this country have made up their mind to send this government packing."

Expressing happiness over filing his nomination papers from Guna, the said: "It is my pleasure to file nomination from this seat. My only wish is development and prosperity. This election is for a change in this country. I pray to god that the people keep me blessing."

has won this seat for three consecutive terms-- 2004, 2009 and 2014. BJP has fielded Dr KP Yadav from

will go to polls on May 12. The results will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)