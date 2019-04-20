JUST IN
Tragic to see government spending resources on industrialists but not on farmers, says Priyanka
Scindia demands apology from Sadhvi for her remarks over Hemant Karkare

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday demanded an apology from Bhopal BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur for her remarks over late IPS officer Hemant Karkare.

"I want to say that if someone comments on martyrs, who gave their life for this country, then there is nothing more condemnable than this. I have clearly said that the individual who has made those remarks must apologise to the family of the martyr and to the country for it," Congress general secretary for west Uttar Pradesh said while talking to reporters here.

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur had said on Thursday: "I called Hemant Karkare and asked him to let me go if there is no evidence (against me). He (Karkare) said that he will bring evidence but will not leave me. I told him -- You will be ruined."

Scindia was here to file his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha polls.

"The agenda is the condition of the country -- the condition of farmers, youth, and women. No matter, how much the BJP is trying to distract attention from the issues, politically aware people of this country have made up their mind to send this government packing."

Expressing happiness over filing his nomination papers from Guna, the local MP said: "It is my pleasure to file nomination from this seat. My only wish is development and prosperity. This election is for a change in this country. I pray to god that the people keep me blessing."

Scindia has won this Lok Sabha seat for three consecutive terms-- 2004, 2009 and 2014. BJP has fielded Dr KP Yadav from Guna.

Guna will go to polls on May 12. The results will be announced on May 23.

