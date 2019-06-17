Delhi: Commissioner of Police assures action against policemen accused of beating auto driver, son

-
The Commissioner of Police in Delhi, Amulya Patnaik on Monday met a delegation led by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa and assured him that a case will be registered against all the police personnel involved in beating the Sikh auto driver Sarbjit Singh.
"The Commissioner of Police has assured us no guilty policeman will be spared, the enquiry in the incident will be conducted by the Joint Commissioner of Police and will be entrusted to someone outside the district. We were also assured that no case has been registered against Sarbjit and his son in the matter," Sirsa told ANI after the meeting.
The victim Sarbjit Singh was also part of the delegation which included DSGMC general secretary Harmeet Singh Kalka, senior vice president Bibi Ranjit Kaur, junior vice president Kulwant Singh Bath and other members.
The DSGMC president added that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal is also monitoring the case and they had directed the DSGMC to take up the matter with the Commissioner.
"Prakash Singh Badal is himself monitoring the case and had advised us to take the matter up with the Commissioner. The DSGMC and the SAD will take each and every step needed to ensure that Sarbjit Singh and his minor son gets justice and all guilty policemen have to face the law. There will be no compromise on the security of the Sikhs in the whole nation and we are actively working on this angle," Sirsa said.
It is worth mentioning here that Sirsa had himself led a dharna late night yesterday after the unfortunate incident in New Delhi.
Three cops were suspended for allegedly thrashing two Sikh men after their auto bumped into a police vehicle in Mukherjee Nagar area of New Delhi on Sunday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest Delhi) Vijyanta Arya suspended Assistant Sub-inspector Sanjay Malik and Devendra and constable Pushpendra in connection with the case.
Sirsa said that not only three but all those involved in this crime will have to face the music for their action.
