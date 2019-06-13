US accuses North Korea of breaching UN fuel cap

The on Wednesday accused North of violating a UN-imposed ceiling on fuel imports by conducting dozens of ship-to-ship transfers at sea that broke

reported that in a report submitted to the Security Council Sanctions Committee on North also urged more than a dozen other countries to immediately halt fuel shipments to North

The accusations came a day after said that he received another 'beautiful letter' from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the first since the February summit in ended abruptly between the two leaders without finalising a deal.

An administration described the letter as a "birthday greeting." Trump's birthday is on Friday and the says Kim wished the good health.

The letter also rekindled new hopes on the possibility of future talks between Trump and Kim after the US last month declared was "not ready to negotiate" after months of stalled diplomacy.

Meanwhile, the UN report said has already exceeded the allowed annual cap of importing 500,000 barrels of fuel this year.

Quoting a UN diplomat, familiar with the case, reported that at least eight illegal ship to ship transfers have occurred involving North Korean flagged tankers. The said there were 72 cases of violations which were also being tracked.

The gave an "F" grade regarding the implementation of the sanctions cap on fuel import.

The added, "Not only is DPRK [North Korea] circumventing the petroleum ban it has systematically circumvented it all last year and is systematically circumventing it this year and, unstopped, it will have basically achieved the same amount of refined petroleum smuggled into as it did last year."

Under the UN sanctions rules, countries are required to report monthly sales of petroleum refined products to the committee.

It was reported by the sanctions committee panel of experts that there was a "massive increase in the illegal ship to ship transfers of and coal". However, attempts by to take action were blocked by and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)