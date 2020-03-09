US-China trade war, coronavirus have impacted global economy: Anurag Thkaur

-
Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Monday said that US-China trade war and coronavirus have impacted global trade.
"First US-China trade war caused economic slowdown globally, and now Coronavirus has hit the economy and impacted global trade. So it's natural that its impact will fall on every country's economy," he told reporters here.
He was asked about on Moody's forecast which has put India's GDP forecast at 5.3 per cent in 2020.
