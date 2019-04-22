US condemns 'outrageous terrorist attacks' in Sri Lanka

The United States on Sunday condemned the serial bombings in Sri Lanka terming it "outrageous terrorist attacks".
"The United States condemns in the strongest terms the outrageous terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka that have claimed so many precious lives on this Easter Sunday," the White House said in a statement.
"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the more than 200 killed and hundreds of others wounded. We stand with the Sri Lankan government and people as they bring to justice the perpetrators of these despicable and senseless act," the statement said.
Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence has called the blasts targeting Churches on Easter Sunday "an attack on Christianity and religious freedom everywhere".
"POTUS and I are monitoring the horrific attacks on those celebrating Easter in Sri Lanka. Our hearts & prayers are with the victims & their families. This atrocity is an attack on Christianity & religious freedom everywhere. No one should ever be in fear in a house of worship," Pence wrote on Twitter.
