US condemns 'outrageous terrorist attacks' in Sri Lanka

The on Sunday condemned the serial bombings in terming it "outrageous terrorist attacks".

"The condemns in the strongest terms the outrageous terrorist attacks in that have claimed so many precious lives on this Sunday," the said in a statement.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the more than 200 killed and hundreds of others wounded. We stand with the and people as they bring to justice the perpetrators of these despicable and senseless act," the statement said.

Meanwhile, has called the blasts targeting Churches on Sunday "an attack on Christianity and religious freedom everywhere".

"POTUS and I are monitoring the horrific attacks on those celebrating in Our hearts & prayers are with the victims & their families. This atrocity is an attack on Christianity & religious freedom everywhere. No one should ever be in fear in a house of worship," Pence wrote on

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)