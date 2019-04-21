3 police officers killed in house raids following Sri Lanka blasts

Three police personnel lost their lives, while one was wounded in two explosions during a house raid in Dematagoda here following the serial blasts, according to

"One and two constables of police have been killed, and one was taken to the national hospital with wounds," he said during a presser on Sunday, reports

More than 207 people lost their lives and around 450 were wounded when eight explosions went off in Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikade and Batticaloa as the Christian community celebrated

Out of the deceased, at least 30 people are believed to be foreigners.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Three Indians have also lost their lives while two Chinese nationals were killed in the blasts, which ripped through Sri Lankan cities on Sunday.

A 12-hour curfew has been imposed across Sri Lanka, like and have also been blocked by authorities in a bid to curb fake news.

Schools across the island nation will also remain shut until Wednesday due to security concerns.

The incident has widely been condemned by the international community, with former US calling it an "act against humanity.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)