Several injured in Paris bakery blast

Several people were injured in an explosion at a bakery in Central Paris, the local police reported on Saturday.

Al Jazeera reported that the blast occurred due to a in the bakery.

The police prefecture took to Twitter, saying, "Rue de Treviso, alongside the Prime Minister, the prosecutor, the @prefpolice and the of the capital. More than 200 @PompiersParis are engaged in rescue operations. The balance sheet looks heavy. My first thoughts are with the wounded and their loved ones."

However, the police did not report any deaths.

Investigations are still underway.

This incident came when the French capital is witnessing the 'yellow-vests' protests for the ninth weekend against Emmanuel Macron's economic policies, especially rising fuel and

