US Navy Chief to begin 4-day China visit for 'results-oriented dialogue'

A delegation of United States Navy is expected to embark on a four-day visit to China on Sunday with an aim to continue a "results-oriented, risk reduction-focused dialogue between the two militaries".
The US Navy said in a press statement released on Friday that the delegation, headed by Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson, will be meeting his Chinese counterpart, Vice-Admiral Shen Jinlong, and other members of China's Central Military Commission.
"I am looking forward to this trip," said Richardson said in his statement.
"A routine exchange of views is essential, especially in times of friction, in order to reduce risk and avoid miscalculation. Honest and frank dialogue can improve the relationship in constructive ways, help explore areas where we share common interests, and reduce risk while we work through our differences," he added.
The visit by the US Navy comes when the two big world economies, US and China, are looking forward to ending the trade war and the South China Sea crisis and enhance diplomatic ties between each other.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU