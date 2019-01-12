US Navy Chief to begin 4-day China visit for 'results-oriented dialogue'

A delegation of Navy is expected to embark on a four-day visit to on Sunday with an aim to continue a "results-oriented, risk reduction-focused dialogue between the two militaries".

The US Navy said in a press statement released on Friday that the delegation, headed by of Naval Operations John Richardson, will be meeting his Chinese counterpart, Vice- Shen Jinlong, and other members of

"I am looking forward to this trip," said Richardson said in his statement.

"A routine exchange of views is essential, especially in times of friction, in order to reduce risk and avoid miscalculation. Honest and frank dialogue can improve the relationship in constructive ways, help explore areas where we share common interests, and reduce risk while we work through our differences," he added.

The visit by the US Navy comes when the two big economies, US and China, are looking forward to ending the trade war and the Sea crisis and enhance diplomatic ties between each other.

