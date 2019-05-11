US imposes sanctions on Venezuela defence, security sectors

The on Friday imposed sanctions on two shipping companies operating in the sector of the Venezuelan economy, adding that individuals operating in Venezuelan defence and security sector might be subject to sanctions.

In a statement, the US said, "We have designated two companies, and Serenity Maritime Limited, that operate in the sector."

"We have also identified two vessels that transported from to as blocked property," said the State Department.

In addition, said in the statement that "the US will take further action if continues to receive Venezuelan oil in exchange for military support."

"Treasury's action today puts and intelligence services, as well as those who support them, on notice that their continued backing of the illegitimate Maduro regime will be met with serious consequences," he added.

As a result of the sanctions, all property and interests in property of the entities that are under the US jurisdiction will be blocked and must be reported to (OFAC), which prohibits all dealings by US persons with any property or interests of blocked or designated persons, the statement added.

The US has been pursuing a policy of economic sanctions and diplomatic isolation against the in support of the

On Tuesday, US Vice had issued a warning to 25 magistrates of Venezuela's of potential sanctions, reported.

However, Venezuela's of Justice (TSJ) on Wednesday "categorically and forcefully" rejected Pence's threat.

In a statement read by Maikel Moreno, the judicial body said that Pence "in a disrespectful and interfering manner seeks to subject the highest Venezuelan judicial authorities to threats that violate the principles of independence."

is currently witnessing a political crisis, which is worsened by hyperinflation, blackouts, and an acute shortage of water and medicines.

Guaido had declared himself as the of during mass protests in January -- a move which was immediately backed by the US. He currently enjoys recognition as the of Venezuela by over 50 countries, including France, Japan, UK, the US amongst others.

Even though there have been recurring calls for Maduro to resign -- after calls to hold fresh elections failed -- the leftist leader continues to hold on to his post with the support of Venezuelan armed forces.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)