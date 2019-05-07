US Justice Department releases new version of Mueller's report

US Department of Justice (DoJ) has released another redacted version of the Special counsel Robert Mueller's report, which is considered to be "identical" to the previous version.
The new version was released on Monday after a lawsuit was filed by privacy group Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) and BuzzFeed News reporter Jason Leopold. However, it will be not be made public, reported The Hill.
Leopold took to Twitter and confirmed the reports. "The Justice Department just released a new version of the Mueller report in response to a #FOIA lawsuit by me/@BuzzFeedNews and @EPICprivacy," said Leopold.
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU