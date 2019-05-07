JUST IN
US Justice Department releases new version of Mueller's report

ANI  |  US 

US Department of Justice (DoJ) has released another redacted version of the Special counsel Robert Mueller's report, which is considered to be "identical" to the previous version.

The new version was released on Monday after a lawsuit was filed by privacy group Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) and BuzzFeed News reporter Jason Leopold. However, it will be not be made public, reported The Hill.

Leopold took to Twitter and confirmed the reports. "The Justice Department just released a new version of the Mueller report in response to a #FOIA lawsuit by me/@BuzzFeedNews and @EPICprivacy," said Leopold.

