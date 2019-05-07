US Justice Department releases new version of Mueller's report

(DoJ) has released another redacted version of the Robert Mueller's report, which is considered to be "identical" to the previous version.

The new version was released on Monday after a lawsuit was filed by group Information Center (EPIC) and However, it will be not be made public, reported

Leopold took to and confirmed the reports. "The Justice Department just released a new version of the in response to a #FOIA lawsuit by me/@BuzzFeedNews and @EPICprivacy," said Leopold.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)