Murali Vijay hopeful of India comeback soon

Indian batsman Murali Vijay, who has been dropped for the last two Tests of the ongoing five-match series against England, has said that he is optimistic about making a return in the national team in the coming future.

The 34-year-old further stated that this is not the first time that he has been sidelined from the team, adding that he would continue to play until his body allows.

"I will be back playing for I am positive, will sort a few things out, make runs - (but) firstly, I want to win the series in England," ICC official website quoted Vijay, as saying.

"It is not the first time this has happened to me. I believe age is only a number. As long as my feet move and my head is still, I will continue to play," he added.

Reflecting on his performances in the first two Tests against England, the opening batsman said that the English bowlers had a game plan prepared which made him play a lot of deliveries.

"The English pacemen had their game plan worked out this time, bowling closer to my body and making me play a lot more deliveries," he said.

The right-hand batsman managed to score just 26 runs in the first two matches that he played in the ongoing series including two ducks in the second Test.

Vijay has appeared in a total of 59 Tests for India, scoring 3,933 runs with an average of 39.33.

