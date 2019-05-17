US to support SL's fight against terrorism, aid agency offers $480mn grant

The on Thursday reiterated support for in its fight against terrorism. The support came in the wake of the Sunday coordinated bombings which killed more than 250 people across the country last month.

US of State met here on Thursday and the two attended a high-level meeting that focused on security, counter-terrorism and transnational organised crime among other matters.

In a statement, the State Department said, "The (Pompeo) reiterated the United States' condemnation of the attacks that suffered last month, which also killed five Americans and strong US support for Sri Lanka in its fight against terrorism."

" Marapana noted appreciation for U.S. support in the aftermath of the bombings and conveyed Sri Lanka's interest in deepening cooperation to prevent future attacks," the statement said.

Pompeo and Marapana further welcomed the approval of a million (MCC) compact as an important development that will contribute to prosperity and economic sovereignty in Sri Lanka.

The MCC is an innovative and independent US foreign assistance agency that helps to curb global poverty, provides time-limited grants promoting economic growth, and strengthening institutions.

reported that the two officials and the delegates of the two are also expected to discuss Indo-Pacific strategy, Sri Lanka and the Asian region, military-to-military relations, visiting forces agreement and assistance to Sri Lanka's Peacekeeping-Capabilities.

The deadly terror attacks targeted three churches and three high-end hotels located across the cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikede and Batticaloa. Over 500 people were injured in the April 21 attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)