JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

WB: 11 cops, 3 locals injured during clashes in Cooch Behar
Business Standard

Abhay Kumar concurrently accredited as India's Ambassador to Comoros

ANI  |  Others 

The incumbent Ambassador of India to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar, was concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Comoros, with residence in Antananarivo on Monday.

Ambassador Kumar will travel to Comoros shortly to present his credentials, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Comoros is a member of OIC and is a strategically located country in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Africa.

India established its diplomatic relations with the Union of Comoros in 1976. President Azali Assoumani visited India in March 2018 to the founding conference of International Solar Alliance. Comoros has ratified ISA treaty.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 22:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements