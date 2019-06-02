USA: Protester snatches Kamala Harris' microphone at a forum

Kamala Harris' was snatched by an animal rights protester at the Big Ideas Forum here on Saturday.

The incident occurred merely 10 minutes into her speech, when a tall man dressed in black and donning a press badge stormed onto the stage, grabbing the Senator's

Harris remained calm all through the incident, stepping off the stage for a short time while the situation was taken care of, according to The man resisted getting off the stage after the security intervened. While the protester was removed from the venue, he has not been charged.

The reassured the crowd, which was chanting the Presidential hopeful's name after she re-emerged on the stage a few moments later.

"I'm good, I'm good, it's all good," she said.

"We sincerely regret that a protestor was able to gain access to the stage at our forum today & we apologize to Sen. @KamalaHarris. The protestor was removed & the program resumed. members were excited to hear Harris continue to discuss her Big Idea to achieve pay equity," the forum's organiser tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)