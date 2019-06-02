Uttarakhand: ITBP rescues 4 missing mountaineers to Nanda Devi

The (ITBP) on Sunday rescued four of the 12 missing members of a Devi mountaineering team on the second day of the

(32), (39), (45) and (44), all belonging to the (UK), were sent to Pithoragarh from Devi base camp with the help of an helicopter.

They were administered first aid at the helipad.

Vijay Kumar Jogdande, (DM) of Pithoragarh, said the rescue operation would resume tomorrow since there was a possibility of an avalanche in the area.

"Four mountaineers have been rescued. Since there is a possibility of an avalanche in the area closer to Devi East, search and rescue operations for the remaining eight mountaineers will continue tomorrow or day after tomorrow depending on weather conditions," he said.

The team had left Munsiyari on May 13 to scale the 7,434-metre Nanda Devi peak.

