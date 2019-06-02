Police official shoots himself accidentally, dies

A was killed after he accidentally fired a shot while cleaning his service revolver, the police said on Sunday.

The deceased identified as Vipin Kumar was posted in the of

"The incident occurred at around 11:30 PM on Saturday. The family told us that Kumar was at his residence in Model House when they heard a gunshot. The shot was accidentally fired by Kumar while he was cleaning his service revolver," said Kamaljeet Singh, the investigating in the case.

After the receipt of information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and took the body into their possession.

"The body has now been sent for post mortem and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law," Singh added.

