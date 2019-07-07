Uttarakhand: MeT Dept issues weather warning for next 3 days

State disaster center has issued an alert to District Magistrates (DM) of 13 districts, after the Meteorological Department, Dehradun issued weather forecast for the next three days.

Few cities and districts in Uttarakhand including Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Tehri, Pauri and few places in Dehradun are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 8, July 9 and July 10.

Dehradun Meteorological Department released few warning pointers for the DMs saying, "Wireless phone facility would be made available at the nearest police station if an emergency situation occurs. Officials will be available on their mobile phones during an emergency situation. Schools should take precautionary measures."

"Tourists should not be allowed to travel on high peaks during heavy rainfall," Met Department added.

