BJP books 30 rooms for its MLAs in Bengaluru hotel

Amid allegations by the Congress party that BJP is behind the political turmoil that has engulfed the state, it has emerged that state unit of the BJP has booked 30 rooms for two days in Ramada Hotel on Doddaballapur Road here for its MLAs.

Ever since the Congress-JD(S) coalition government plunged into crisis, the Congress leaders have repeatedly accused the BJP and the ruling government at the Centre of trying to topple the government, an allegation denied by the BJP.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the ruling BJP at the Centre for "taking interest in toppling the alliance government in the state."

"Today also some MLAs went to Mumbai, they have gone under pressure and they have been told many things. Also, the BJP party in the state has become active with the help of the Centre. Ruling government at Centre has taken interest to topple this alliance govt. They are trying to get rid of this government," Kharge said while talking to ANI.

BJP on its part has vehemently denied the allegations asserting that it has nothing to do with the political turmoil that has gripped the Congress-JD(S) coalition.

"I am going to Tumkur and I will come back at 4 pm. You know about the political developments. Let's wait and see. I do not want to answer to what HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah say. I am nowhere related to this," state BJP president BS Yeddyurappa had said earlier in the day.

On Saturday, several Congress-JD(S) MLAs had resigned plunging the coalition government in the state in turmoil. The senior leadership of both the parties had rushed to control the damage and save the government.

