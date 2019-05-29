Men, please take note. Consuming veggies including fruits such as apples, pears and green, leafy vegetables may prevent you from developing heart disease, some kinds of cancer, Type 2 and obesity, says a new study.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, says the benefits of vegetarian are much greater for men than women. Also, feeding on plant-based increases the life span, Independent

Another study, published in the journal PLOS Medicine, added that a diet rich in vegetables and fruits can have a positive effect upon blood sugar, which can help keep appetite in check and promote weight loss.

If men are eating green food, protein replacements may include pumpkin seeds, lentils, almonds, sesame seeds and cashews.

Meanwhile, Impossible Foods Inc., a leading creator of plant-based substitutes for meat and dairy products, has recently announced the introduction of the Impossible Burger 2.0, an improved recipe over previous meat substitutes that tastes, well, a lot meatier, Vox reports.

Production of meat alternatives is gradually gaining momentum. The alternative meat burgers like a Beyond Meat burger or the Impossible Burger, is a product made from plants that is meant to taste like meat, be marketed to meat-eating customers, and replace some of those customers' meat purchases.

That's what makes them different from veggie burgers, which have typically been aimed mostly at vegetarians.

Plant-based meat is absolutely safe but it is not a food. For the most part, they are likely at least as healthy as the products they are replacing.

