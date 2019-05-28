Scientists discover new compound that kills antibiotic-resistant superbugs

Scientists have discovered a new compound that visualises and kills antibiotic-resistant superbugs.

The study was published in the journal ' Nano'.

The team, led by Jim Thomas, from the of Chemistry, is testing new compounds developed by his PhD student Kirsty Smitten on antibiotic-resistant gram-negative bacteria, including pathogenic E. coli.

Gram-negative bacteria strains can cause including pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and They are difficult to treat as the cell wall of the bacteria prevents drugs from getting into the microbe.

The new compound has a range of exciting opportunities. "As the compound is luminescent it glows when exposed to light. This means the uptake and effect on bacteria can be followed by the advanced microscope techniques available at (RAL)," Thomas explained.

The studies at and RAL have shown the compound seems to have several modes of action, making it more difficult for resistance to emerge in the bacteria. The next step of the research will be to test it against other multi-resistant bacteria.

"This breakthrough could lead to vital new treatments to life-threatening superbugs and the growing risk posed by antimicrobial resistance," added Thomas.

is already responsible for 25,000 deaths in the each year, and unless this rapidly emerging threat is addressed, it's estimated by 2050 more than 10 million people could die every year due to antibiotic-resistant

Doctors have not had a new treatment for gram-negative bacteria in the last 50 years, and no potential drugs have entered clinical trials since 2010.

In a recent report on antimicrobial resistant pathogens, the Organisation put several gram-negative bacteria at the top of its list, stating that new treatments for these bacteria were 'Priority 1 Critical' because they cause infections with high death rates, are rapidly becoming resistant to all present treatments and are often picked up in hospitals.

