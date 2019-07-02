Selling bottled water without ISI mark big crime: Paswan

Union Consumers Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Tuesday that selling bottled water without ISI mark was a "big crime" and noted that it should be available at a uniform price across outlets.

Answering queries Lok Sabha during question hour, Paswan said his ministry has received complaints of more money being charged from people than the printed rate of bottled water. He said an advisory had also been issued but people from service industry move the court.

"It is wrong that there should be different rate inside the hotel and outside it," he said, adding that the government was thinking of a remedy in the wake of the service industry and others moving courts.

He said raids against those who sell bottled water without ISI mark are conducted by state governments.

"This (selling such water) is a big crime and there is the provision of strict punishment as it can endanger lives," he said.

