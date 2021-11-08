Verstappen extends championship lead over Hamilton after winning Mexico GP

-
ALSO READ
Verstappen crashes out of British GP after first lap battle with Hamilton
F1 champion Hamilton signs 2-year extension with Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish GP after intense pitstop strategy battle
Wriddhiman Saha recovers from Covid-19, to join Indian team on May 24
India's tour of UK: BCCI to fly in players to Mumbai in charter flights
-
Max Verstappen cruised to a record third career Mexico City Grand Prix victory ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez on Sunday to extend his championship lead to 19 points.
The joy of Valtteri Bottas's shock pole position was short-lived as Verstappen swept around the outside of the two Mercedes into the first corner on the opening lap. From then on, Verstappen's pace was superior and he won by over 16 seconds.
Bottas was tipped into a spin by McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo into Turn 2 of lap one to leave Verstappen leading Hamilton then Perez behind the Safety Car, which was called back for a Lap 5 race restart, as Bottas dropped to the back of the field.
Perez ended up third - just 1.1s behind Hamilton as he became the first Mexican driver to take a Formula 1 podium at their home race. Bottas snatched away the fastest lap from the Red Bull championship leader, before finishing 15th overall.
Pierre Gasly qualified P5 but finished a comfortable fourth after Bottas's spin, while Carlos Sainz took sixth behind Charles Leclerc (P5) in the race, the Spaniard losing out to his Ferrari teammate at the start.
Sebastian Vettel took seventh for Aston Martin, ahead of Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen in P8. Fernando Alonso took ninth for Alpine having started 12th but was hampered by a slow Lap 40 pit stop. That left Lando Norris 10th from 18th.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor