On the occasion of World Day, new research states that the full financial cost of a or is twice as much as the medical costs when lost work time for patients and caregivers is included.

The finding illustrated by of Preventive Cardiology points that victims of and who return to work are 25% less productive in their first year back. In the year after the event, heart patients lost 59 workdays and caregivers lost 11 workdays, for an average cost of EUR13,953, and ranging from EUR6,641 to EUR23,160 depending on the country. After a stroke, 56 workdays were lost by patients and 12 by caregivers, for an average EUR13,773, ranging from EUR10,469 to EUR20,215.

Kornelia Kotseva, the who conducted the study said: "Patients in our study returned to work, meaning their events were relatively mild. Some still had to change jobs or careers, or work less, and caregivers lost around 5% of work time. Not included in our study are those with more severe events who quit work altogether and presumably needed even more help from family and friends."

The study enrolled 394 patients from seven European countries - 196 with the (86% heart attack, 14% unstable chest pain) and 198 with - who returned to work 3 to12 months after the event. Patients completed a questionnaire2,3 during a visit to a cardiologist, neurologist, Hours lost were valued according to country labour costs in 2018. The average age of patients was 53 years.

There were some patients who lost their productivity during the process which is consistent across countries: 61% was the initial hospitalisation and sick leave after discharge; 23-29% was absence from work after the initial sick leave (for medical appointments and shorter sick leave); 9-16% was being unable to work at full capacity because of feeling unwell.

Even more, workdays were lost in the first year after the event for patients with previous events or established When adding days lost by patients and caregivers together, this was 80 for the and 73 for stroke, costing EUR16,061 and EUR14,942, respectively.

In the study, 27% of heart patients and 20% of stroke patients were obese, while 40% of heart patients and 27% of stroke patients were current smokers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)