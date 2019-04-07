Breast cancer patients unresponsive to therapy show epigenetic differences: Study

Breast patients who do not respond to show epigenetic differences, a new study has revealed.

According to the study, presented at the Experimental 2019, breast patients who don't respond to have different patterns of epigenetic modifications than patients who do respond.

Epigenetic modifications change without altering the DNA's "Our study could contribute to new ways to predict who might not respond to

It could also lead to ways to identify patients who need a closer clinical follow-up because they are more prone to experience breast recurrence," said Daniela Furrer, a

Targeted use drugs to block molecules in cells that cause them to grow out of control. The therapy specifically targets cancer cells, unlike chemotherapy, which kills all quickly growing cells whether they are cancerous or not. Although the development of targeted therapies has increased survival, treatment failure is still an important problem.

"This is one of the first studies to evaluate the impact of epigenetic modifications on treatment response to targeted therapy in a subgroup of patients," said Furrer.

"Importantly, we measured these changes directly in tissues and looked at epigenetic modifications throughout the cell," he added.

For the study, the researchers examined a type of epigenetic change known as DNA methylation in breast cancer tissue from patients with who received the targeted drug trastuzumab (Herceptin). Trastuzumab targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which promotes the growth of cancer cells.

The researchers compared DNA methylation patterns in six patients who responded to the therapy and six who did not.Breast cancer tissue from patients resistant to the therapy exhibited 879 genes with higher levels of methylation and 293 genes with lower methylation than patients who responded to the treatment.

Many of the genes affected were involved in the cellular movement as well as cell death and survival, processes that play an important role in cancer.

The next step for this research is to validate the findings in a bigger group of breast cancer patients receiving the targeted treatment.

If the results are confirmed, the researchers plan to develop new drugs that target the molecular pathways and cellular processes that lead to targeted treatment failure through DNA methylation.

