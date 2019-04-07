Newly discovered protein could treat and prevent severe diabetic complications, finds study

A new study has shown that a recently discovered protein called neuronostatin could give new ways to treat and prevent hypoglycaemia, which is sometimes deadly for people with

The research was presented at the American Physiological Society's annual meeting during the 2019 Experimental Biology meeting.

People with who use insulin to control their blood sugar can experience a dangerous condition called when blood sugar levels fall too low.

For people with diabetes, taking too much insulin can lead to low blood sugar, causing and sleepiness. Symptoms may progress to confusion, seizures, and if blood sugar levels continue to fall.

Severe can also increase the risk of more hypoglycemic episodes in the following days and leads to a decreased awareness of the symptoms that typically allow a person to sense falling blood sugar levels.

"There are very few options for preventing or treating hypoglycemia unawareness other than avoiding low blood sugar as much as possible," said Stephen Grote, a "Understanding what neuronostatin does and how it works will provide valuable information for preventing hypoglycemia and provide more complete knowledge into how the pancreas manages blood sugar normally," he added.

In previous work, Yosten's research group discovered neuronostatin. Their work has shown that the protein protects against hypoglycemia by causing the pancreas to release less insulin and make more glucagon, a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels.

In a new rat study, the researchers observed that neuronostatin injections caused an increase in blood sugar. They also examined human pancreas tissue and found that it released more neuronostatin when blood sugar levels were low and that neuronostatin increased even more with glucagon treatment.

The new research points to neuronostatin as a potential therapeutic target for the treatment and in people with

"Neuronostatin is a truly novel factor, and everything we find about it pushes our knowledge of its therapeutic potential just a bit further. We believe that studying neuronostatin could ultimately reveal a way to use it to help prevent and reverse vicious cycles of hypoglycemia by helping the body respond appropriately to the low blood sugar with more glucagon," said Grote.

