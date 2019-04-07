Researchers discover new therapy target for drug-induced liver failure

A new research from a mouse study has suggested that treatments that increase levels of the protein thrombospondin-1 could help the liver recover from an overdose of

According to the research presented at the Experimental meeting, Acetaminophen, a commonly used reliever, and reducer is the leading cause of quickly developing, or acute, in the

"The only treatment available now for overdose must be administered early before significant occurs," said Matthew McMillin, who performed the research.

"We are working to identify new drug targets to improve treatment options and reduce the need for liver transplantation, which is often the only option for patients with acute due to drug toxicity," he added.

McMillin and his colleagues found that mice with acute from toxicity had higher levels of thrombospondin-1 than mice with normal liver function.

When they administered acetaminophen to genetically modified mice that lack thrombospondin-1, the and loss of liver function was more severe compared to unmodified mice.

The researchers also observed impaired liver regeneration and increased cell death in the mice without thrombospondin-1.

"Our study is the first to investigate thrombospondin-1 during acetaminophen toxicity. We were able to identify cell communication pathways that do not work properly during acetaminophen-induced and thus lead to worse outcomes," said McMillin.

Next, the researchers plan to give mice different drug treatments that manipulate thrombospondin-1 to find out which treatment might be suited for potential clinical studies.

They also plan to examine patients with acetaminophen-induced to determine if their thrombospondin-1 findings from mice hold true in people.

