Call Modi's bluff by distancing from my remark: Omar to Opposition

Conference (NC) leader and former on Monday urged his "friends" in the and other opposition parties to call Narendra Modi's "bluff" by "distancing themselves" from his remark on a separate "President" and "Prime Minister" for

"Dear friends in the and other opposition parties. Please don't hesitate to distance yourselves from my speech of today. In fact, call Narendra Modi's bluff by doing exactly that," he said in a series of tweets.

His tweets came after Modi, while addressing a rally in Telangana, said, " An ally of party, a very strong member of the mahagathbandhan, the Conference has given a statement in which they have said that there should be a separate for You tell me, do you agree to this demand of an ally of the Congress party?"

Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally, Abdullah had said, "Rest of the princely states merged with the country without condition but we had said that we will have our own identity, our own constitution. We had our own "'Sadar-e-Riyasat (President)" and "Wazir-e-Azam (Prime Minister)" too. By God's grace, we will bring that back."

Abdullah, after the Prime Minister's speech, said he was "humbled" and "grateful" for the attention paid to his speeches by the Prime Minister on a platform.

"Most grateful to for taking my humble speech and giving it a national platform," he said in a tweet while asserting that National Conference has always stood for the original terms of accession and will continue to fight for those.

"My party has always stood for the restoration of the terms of accession which Maharaja negotiated for in 1947 and we have done so unashamedly," he added.

The former expressed "gratefulness" to the of the BJP for highlighting his speech today.

"Your reach is far greater than mine," the said in one of his tweets referring to the of the BJP.

