Northern Army commander visits Srinagar, reviews security

ANI  |  General News 

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen RanbirSingh arrived in Srinagar today for a 2-day visit to review the security situation in the region in the backdrop of recent successful counter-terrorist operations and the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

Accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon on his visit to the forward areas of Baramulla district, Singh was briefed on about the current situation on ground. Taking note of the counter-infiltration grid and the operational preparedness of the formations, Singh expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the development initiatives undertaken to alleviate the lives of the people residing in remote regions.

Apprised of the prevailing operational aspects by Dhillon, Singh commended the synergy amongst all security forces and complimented the troops for their relentless efforts in order to bring tranquillity in the valley.

Seven phase elections country will commence on April 11 and conclude on May 19. Counting of votes will be done on May 23.

First Published: Mon, April 01 2019. 22:53 IST

