Vishva Hindu Parishad prays for AES victims in Bihar

Members of (VHP) conducted prayers for the victims of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar, at the in in on Wednesday.

Atul Dwivedi, member of the and a said, "We prayed to Lord Hanuman and chanted Hanuman Chalisa. This will bring peace to the souls of those who died due to AES and will be brought to rest."

Gyanesh Mishra, another member of the said, "We also prayed to Lord Hanuman to help the government in taking some rational decision and provide better medical facilities to curb the increasing toll of the deaths due to AES in "

The death toll due to AES has reached 132 in Bihar's district. which is handling the largest number of patients in the district, reported 111 deaths while there were 21 deaths in the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)